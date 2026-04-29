The stories we now associate with childhood magic often began as darker, complex tales passed down through oral traditions. Many evolved over centuries before being softened into the versions we know today. (unsplash)
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Beauty and the Beast: This story has connections to the ancient myth of Cupid and Psyche.
Its first written version appeared in 1740 in France, later simplified into the version we recognise today. (wikimedia commons)
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Cinderella: Versions of Cinderella exist in ancient Egypt and China, long before European retellings.
The familiar elements, glass slipper and fairy godmother, were added later by French writer Charles Perrault. (wikimedia commons)
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Little Red Riding Hood: One of the oldest versions dates back to the 11th century in Europe.
Earlier versions were much darker, often ending with the wolf devouring the girl without rescue. (wikimedia commons)
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Rapunzel: The story draws from ancient legends, including a Persian tale where a princess lets down her hair.
It evolved into the version we know through Italian and German adaptations. (wikimedia commons)
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Rumpelstiltskin: The tale may date back nearly 4,000 years, rooted in early European folklore.
It first appeared in print in the 16th century and later gained fame through the Brothers Grimm. (wikimedia commons)
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The Pied Piper: Unlike most fairy tales, this one is linked to a real historical event.
In 1284, children reportedly disappeared from the German town of Hamelin, an event that inspired the legend.