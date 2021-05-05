2 / 12

Supported by The ReFashion Hub - a sustainability-focused initiative with a special emphasis on water stewardship - and the royal families of Indore, Kathiwada, Bhavnagar and Mysore, the installations have been digitally exhibited with imagery and videos launching on a specially commissioned microsite, and "advocate for fashion that is kinder to the climate, natural resources and the people engaged within this sector". Akshita Bhanj Deo, the creative director of Karkhana Chronicles spoke how the Karkhana Chronicles II seeks to highlight heritage textile art that is not limited to its positive impact on the environment but also the exceptional quality and exclusivity in design that comes along with these textiles; Bhavnagar installation. (Source: PR Handout)