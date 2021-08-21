7 / 11

“Times like Onam are often when the family gets together after long. With families remaining dispersed for majority of the year, the return of every member to their roots is a heartfelt emotion among the elders," Rahul Radhakrishnan says. “This time though, much like last year, restrictions have been taken up a notch in lieu of the upcoming festival. Veena George, minister for Health and Woman and Child Development, had warned citizens of being ignorant of the situation and reminded them that the state wasn’t out of danger yet. With multiple restrictions being placed on organising events and get-togethers, the people have to brave yet another year of being separated, hoping for a little relief as we go on." (Picture: Rahul Radhakrishnan)