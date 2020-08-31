1 / 9

Onam is a 10-day annual harvest festival celebrated by Malayalis in and outside Kerala. This year, the festival began on August 22 and today, August 31, marks Thiruvonam, the main day of Onam. The festival will end on September 2, 2020.



Onam celebrations this year have also been tweaked in line with precautionary measures necessary in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, Ayyappa Temple in Pune celebrated the festival behind closed doors this year. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)