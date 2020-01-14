1 / 11

Kaifi Azmi Quotes: Athar Hussein Rizvi, known as Kaifi Azmi, was born in Mizwan village of Azamgarh. An Indian Urdu poet, his first collection of poems 'Jhankar' was published in 1943. Since childhood, he was fond of writing poems. On his birth anniversary, take a look at how he changed the world with his profound words.