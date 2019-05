Omar Khayyam Quotes, Books and Poems: Astronomer, Persian poet and mathematician, Omar Khayyam is known for his contribution in the fields of poetry. He wrote more than a thousand ‘Rubaiyat’ or verses and a part of his work was later translated by Edward Fitzgerald which became popular in the West centuries after his death. Here are some of his famous poems that will give you a sense of his work as a poet.