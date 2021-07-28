2 / 6

Of the more than 30 women who played badminton on Wednesday, including India's PV Sindhu and Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying, about two-thirds wore shorts, while others were clad in skorts, dresses and skirts, and one wore a hijab."I'm lucky that we can wear whatever we want," said Sindhu, the Rio Olympics women's singles silver medalist who wore one of her blue dresses when she defeated Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-16.



PV Sindhu of India in action during the match against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.(Text and Photo: Reuters)