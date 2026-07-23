Oldest time capsules ever found—and what was inside
A time capsule is a collection of objects or messages intentionally preserved to communicate with future generations. Here are some of the world's oldest time capsules—and the remarkable items they contained.
Long before modern time capsules, people were already preserving pieces of their lives for future generations. These early capsules, hidden in buildings, monuments, and even weather vanes, offer fascinating glimpses into the past. (unsplash)
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Cathedral of the Good Shepherd Capsule (1843): Discovered in Singapore, this capsule held a prayer booklet, old newspapers, and coins from different countries. (official church website: cathedral.catholic.sg)
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Faneuil Hall Weather Vane (1742/1768): A copper grasshopper atop Boston’s Faneuil Hall became an accidental time capsule.
Inside were notes, coins, and messages added during repairs over the years. (wikimedia commons)
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Massachusetts State House Capsule (1795): Buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere.
It included coins dating back to 1652, a silver plaque, medals, and newspapers. (wikimedia commons)
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The Century Safe (1876): One of the first planned time capsules, created for the U.S. Centennial.
It contained a gold pen, photographs, books, and signed documents from prominent figures. (monrovia historical museum website)
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Westinghouse Time Capsule (1939): Created for the New York World’s Fair, designed to be opened in 5,000 years.
It included everyday items like magazines, microfilm, and objects representing modern life. (wikimedia commons)
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Wschowa Church Copper Box (1726): Possibly the oldest discovered time capsule, found in Poland.
It contained around 300 coins, medals, newspapers, and historical documents, some added over decades. (X: mr. pitbull)