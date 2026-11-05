Caves are some of the planet’s most ancient natural wonders, formed over millions, and sometimes billions, of years. Carved by water, lava, or tectonic forces, these underground marvels reveal Earth’s deep geological history and early human stories.
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Cueva de Nerja: Estimated to be around 5 million years old, this Spanish cave system is also significant for prehistoric cave art dating back thousands of years, connecting geology with human history. (wikimedia commons)
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Jenolan Caves: Believed to be over 340 million years old, Jenolan Caves are among the world’s oldest open cave systems. Their limestone formations and crystal clear underground rivers attract visitors from around the globe. (wikimedia commons)
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Mammoth Cave: While not the oldest geologically (around 10 million years old), Mammoth Cave is the longest known cave system in the world. Its vast network of passages makes it a monumental natural landmark. (wikimedia commons)
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Reed Flute Cave: Over 180 million years old, Reed Flute Cave features dramatic limestone stalactites and stalagmites. It has been a tourist attraction for more than a thousand years, with inscriptions dating back to the Tang Dynasty. (wikimedia commons)
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Sudwala Caves: Estimated to be up to 240 million years old with surrounding rock formations dating back nearly 3 billion years, Sudwala Caves are often considered among the oldest known cave systems on Earth. They were formed within ancient Precambrian dolomite rock. (wikimedia commons)
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Waitomo Glowworm Caves: Formed over 30 million years ago, these caves are famous for their glowworms that illuminate the ceilings like a starry sky, adding a magical touch to their ancient limestone chambers. (wikimedia commons)