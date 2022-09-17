1 / 7

The New York Fashion Week, which began on September 9, showcased the impeccable collections of more than 140 designers. A riot of colours and bling, the event was a star-studded one with the who's who of the celebrity world in attendance. The show, which was organised at various locations in New York City, concluded on September 14.



In this picture, Serena Williams shines in a silver Balenciaga gown paired with the same colour cape. The 40-year-old sashayed down the runway for Vogue World during New York Fashion Week. (Photo: Serena Williams/ Instagram)