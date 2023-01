7 / 10

Are there any foods to avoid in winter? Chawla said, "I don’t see a reason to restrict any foods in winter. Having said that, what I would like to emphasise is, the cold weather may give us reasons to indulge in hot, spicy and grounding foods, but this doesn’t give us a free ticket to indulge in unreal aka fake foods (fried, junk, or sugary). (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)