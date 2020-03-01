1 / 11

The actor who rose to fame with her on-screen performance alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Usually, chic and elegant, she constantly raises the bar while experimenting with trends. From the famed sequined sari to thigh-slit gowns, take a look at how the actor has managed to impress the fashion police. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)