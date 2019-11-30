4 / 14

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a light yellow dress from the label Dion Lee. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit was risque and chic in equal measure; and we loved the diamond-like cut out at the waist which not only gave an interesting twist to the whole look but also elevated it. The look was rounded out with stilettos from Fenty and accessorised with hoop earrings and chunky diamond rings. Kajal and messy hairdo completed the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)