Latest news
- Despite protests, CJI calls collegium meet, it ends in deadlock
- IIM-Calcutta faculty face new code of conduct: no criticism, no protests, no petitions
- Tollyganj: From box office to ballot box, where stars cross paths
- John Kerry says net-zero not US message, welcomes activism like Disha Ravi’s
- Nandigram Rally: Suvendu Adhikari gets EC notice for ‘hate speech’
- Durbar Move: When J&K moves from one capital to another
- Kashi Vishwanath vs Gyanvapi Mosque: Court orders ASI to survey disputed site
- BJP MP Locket sails to sail through in three-cornered fight
Nora Fatehi is the OG queen of elaborate outfits; here’s proofApril 9, 2021 12:00:31 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'Completely false and provocative': Mamata gets EC notice for her remarks on Central forces
- Italy will pay Rs 10 crore as compensation to kin of fishermen killed by marines: Centre to SC
- EntertainmentOn Jaya Bachchan's birthday, here's revisiting Guddi: The glam world of movies that continues to bedazzle us
- EntertainmentFrom bio bubbles to no shoot on weekends, how TV industry is arming against rising Covid-19 cases
- Trending'Massive respect': Watch loco pilots halt train to let elephant and calf cross tracks
- TrendingTwitter wins as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer another global outage
- SportsIPL seeps into pop culture
- SportsOnly way to stop MI: Catch them on off-day, avoid mistakes, paper over cracks
- OpinionDespite ruling party’s silence, immigration from Bangladesh remains a theme in Assam politics
- IPL: What to know as MI and RCB go head to head today
- Lifestyle'What is this fascination with female breasts?': Actor shares powerful post after troll asks her bra size
- TechnologyAsus ROG Phone 5 review: A dream smartphone for mobile gamers