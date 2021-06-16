Latest news
- Delhi HC calls out misuse of UAPA, raises bar for State to slap terror tag
- Google asks police to get court order for chat details on JNU clash
- Too difficult to change anything with people at SAI or AFI: India’s javelin coach Uwe Hohn
- After losing parents to Covid, Surat siblings now fend for themselves
- With ‘expulsions’ on both sides, LJP is split wide open
- Lagaan XI reveals how Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker made their dream project
Nora Fatehi knows how to keep it stylish all the time; these pics are proofJune 16, 2021 5:00:23 pm
- Chirag Paswan targets JD(U) for split, rejects decisions of LJP faction headed by Paras
- What Twitter’s ‘failure to comply’ with Govt guidelines means
- EntertainmentVeteran actor Chandrashekhar dies at 97
- EntertainmentLoki episode 2 recap: The God of Mischief you don't know
- TrendingCristiano Ronaldo's Coca Cola snub at Euro 2020 leads to a meme fest online
- TrendingDog trainer almost crushes Boston terrier at Westminster Dog Show. Watch video
- SportsBombay HC sets aside arbitration award that directed BCCI to pay over Rs. 4800 cr to Deccan Chargers
- SportsAs Mithali & Co play first Test in 7 years, it may herald mainstreaming of women’s cricket
- OpinionDelhi HC verdict underlines the political dimensions, repressive nature of mass incarceration
- HC calls out misuse of UAPA, raises bar for State to slap terror tag
- LifestyleTourists delighted after Taj Mahal reopens after two months
- TechnologyiQOO Z3 review: Great specifications for the price, with questionable software