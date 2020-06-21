1 / 9

Sonam Kapoor's fashion choices need no introduction. Safe to say, she's the diva who always stands out from the crowd. Whether it is a sari, a lehenga or even a basic T-shirt dress, she knows how to make it fashionably appealing and unforgettable. Having said that, Sonam Kapoor in skirts is also one of our favourite fashion moments and if you are looking for ways to amp up your skirt then take a look at these pictures of the Neerja actor.(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)