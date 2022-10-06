1 / 14

The Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature has been awarded to Annie Ernaux. The prestigious international prize, awarded annually for outstanding work in literature, was first given in 1901 by members of Swedish learned societies. It was first won by Sully Prudhomme, “in special recognition of his poetic composition, which gives evidence of lofty idealism, artistic perfection and a rare combination of the qualities of both heart and intellect”, according to the NobelPrize.org. Interestingly, the Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded 114 times to 118 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2021 for an entire body of work and not just one work. Take a look at the past winners of the prestigious award. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)