Nsikan Ekandem, Tolulope Ukpanah, 39, Margaret Thomas and Samantha Joseph, 27, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, train during an exercise session at Camp Gee Hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. Founded in 2018, Emem Thomas, 37, only employs women of a certain weight and shape, creating a safe space for plus-size women to excel in a field that is traditionally male-dominated. "My team is all about plus-size ladies," she explained. "If you have the plus-size body then that is cool for me, before I now talk about your passion and other qualifications," she said. (Pic source: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja)