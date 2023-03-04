1 / 11

In a male dominated occupation, Nigeria's female bouncers show their strength by fighting stereotypes. Evelyn Ogolo, 27, a member of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, applies lip balm as she gets ready to work at an event in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. Founded in 2018, Emem Thomas, 37, only employs women of a certain weight and shape, creating a safe space for plus-size women to excel in a field that is traditionally male-dominated. "My team is all about plus-size ladies," she explained. "If you have the plus-size body then that is cool for me, before I now talk about your passion and other qualifications," she said. (Pic source: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja)