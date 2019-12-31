Happy New Year 2020 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, and PicsUpdated: December 31, 2019 11:45:25 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- New New Delhi: Triangular Parliament with spires, Rashtrapati Bhavan biodiversity park
- As Gen Bipin Rawat retires, what he said on preparedness of the Army
- EntertainmentFrom Kangana's tax remark to Citizen AK, 2019's joshila Bollywood moments
- EntertainmentBest Telugu films of 2019: Jersey, Oh Baby and more
- TrendingGoogle marks New Year's Eve with doodle showing Froggy watching the fireworks
- TrendingEver tried dunking idli in tea? Video of user eating the bizarre combination goes viral
- SportsOlympics, Asiad, CWG: IOA wants all and more
- SportsFaf du Plessis downvotes ‘Big 3 + 1’ Super Series
- OpinionCDS appointment step towards seamless coordination in higher defence management
- Payment for destruction of property: what High Court order said
- LifestyleFashion flashback 2019: From red to pink carpet, here are the year's biggest style moments
- TechnologyHP Gaming Pavilion 15 (2019) review: A premium gaming laptop with excellent audio quality