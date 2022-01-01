8 / 10

Gaurangi Mittal, a third year student at Delhi University talks about the many changes coming her way in the new year. "According to where I am in life, 2022 is going to be a life changing year for me, professionally and lifestyle wise as well. So, to make sure I’m ready to take whatever comes my way, I think I’ll try taking care of my health which I would very often put aside till now and hopefully work on my body image issues."