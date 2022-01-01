Breaking News
- 12 killed in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine
- At least 4 dead in landslide in Haryana’s mining zone
- Economic indicators better than pre-Covid times: Modi after releasing PM-Kisan installment
- Nearly 6,000 entities, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Oxfam India, lose FCRA licence
- Zomato, Swiggy to collect 5% GST beginning January 1
- CDS chopper crash: Probe report in Jan, unintentional error likely cause
- No reason to believe any state will escape Omicron wave: Cambridge professor who worked on India Covid-19 tracker
- Explained: Entering another Covid year, there is anxiety, but also reassurance
- Omicron effect milder, we more ready, don’t panic, stay isolated: AIIMS chief
Happy New Year 2022: Here are some interesting resolutions Gen Z is making this yearJanuary 1, 2022 7:00:12 pm
- EntertainmentHarry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts review: The magic endures
- EntertainmentSS Rajamouli's RRR delayed, producers say they were 'left with no choice' amid Covid-19 curbs
- TrendingHappy New Year: Google welcomes 2022 with animated doodle
- TrendingKili Paul channelises Ranbir Kapoor in new 'Channa Mereya' video, watch
- Looking ahead, what 2022 can potentially unveil in sport
- Weekly Sports Newsletter: Don't forget Mirabai, Marijne, Washington Sundar and Djokovic
- OpinionCan 2022 be a year of cooperation?
- The Omicron surge in Maharashtra and what lies ahead
- Lifestyle'We lean on each other to get through the lows': Kris Jenner pens a note on the challenges Kardashians faced in 2021
- TechnologyElden Ring to God of War: Ragnarok: 10 anticipated video games of 2022