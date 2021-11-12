6 / 9

“Our curatorial commitment since the inception of Terrain.art has been to expand the scope of artists in public memory through exhibitions and programs that delves deep into the core of their practices. Terrain Offline marks a new milestone in this endeavour as we present an exciting collection of artistic energies in the dynamic space of an exhibition,” said Mopidevi in a statement; Ecotherapy by Khyati Trehan (Source: PR Handout)