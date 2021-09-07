10 / 24

The exhibition features 125 paintings from the albums of Cunninghame Graham (1800-1804) with 99 paintings in this exhibition; The c. 1810 album of birds from north-east India with their exaggeratedly vivid colours–the finest works on natural history painted in India; The Faber album from c. 1830 in which the artist’s observations contribute to the ornithological studies expounded in this exhibition; and lastly, the four folios by Chuni Lal of Patna—the only one artist that remains identified–from the never-seen-before 1835 Edward Inge album; Pied Bushchat (Saxicola caprata) (Source: PR Handout)