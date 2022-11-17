Exhibition pays tribute to the ‘intangible and the invisible’
November 17, 2022 5:00:40 pm
Updated : November 14, 2022 4:55:57 pm
A new art exhibition pays an ode to the 'intangible and the invisible' (Source: Pedro Trueba)
Artwork titled Pureza 2.10 (Purity 2.10) (Source: Pedro Trueba)
Titled Intangible and the Invisible, the painting exhibition is on view till November 18, 2022 at Annexe Art Gallery, India International Center, New Delhi from 11 am to 7 pm (Source: Pedro Trueba)
An artwork titled Misterio 2.15 (Mystery 2.15) (Source: Pedro Trueba)
The works are of Pedro Trueba, a plastic artist from Mexico. (Source: Pedro Trueba)
Artwork titled Divino 2.7 (Divine 2.7) (Source: Pedro Trueba)
The plastic artist who is also an architect by profession who likes to explore themes such an evolution, that starts from realism, ventures into expressionism and reaches abstraction, according to the artist bio. (Source: Pedro Trueba)
An artwork titled Fuerza 1.1 (Force 1.1) (Source: Pedro Trueba)
He has exhibited his plastic work both individually and collectively in various cultural centers, galleries and museums in Mexico on more than one hundred occasions, the podcast states. (Source: Pedro Trueba)