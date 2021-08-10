5 / 9

Aparajita Jain, Founder at Terrain.art and Co-Director at Nature Morte who showcased Al show at Nature Morte in August 2018 in Delhi, titled Gradient Descent, said that AI has evolved exponentially since the show in 2018. "We are proud to follow the journeys of the Artificial Intelligences as well as these supremely gifted artists. I am in awe of the sophistication in the works and I love the potential of how interactive they can be! We are presenting 3D creatures that resemble life forms but generated through algorithms, and the augmented reality feature allows viewers to truly engage with these digitally native creatures. We are even exhibiting portraits that have been painted by trained robots. It goes to show the limitlessness of artistic creativity," she said; Humanity (Fall of the Damned), Second State by Scott Eaton (Source: PR Handout)