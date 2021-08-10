Must Read
- Afghanistan situation worsening, India begins evacuating staff from consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif
- PM seeks names of absentee BJP MPs during passage of Tribunals Reforms Bill in RS
- Pegasus row: SC asks parties to avoid 'parallel debates' on social media
- Explained: SC ruling on antitrust investigations into Amazon, Flipkart; its impact
- Opinion: Pegasus scandal points to the making of a surveillance state in India. Our freedoms are at stake
- Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, flies to France
- 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai: The film that spoke to a ‘misfit’ gay teenager
‘Intertwined Intelligences’: Art exhibition brings artificial intelligence and NFTs togetherAugust 10, 2021 6:50:39 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SC fines 8 political parties for non-disclosure of criminal info of candidates in Bihar polls
- LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021
- Entertainment20 years of Dil Chahta Hai: The film that spoke to a ‘misfit’ gay teenager
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan trolled for naming son Jehangir, Saba Ali Khan asks 'what is in a name?'
- TrendingVideo of young 'journalist' reporting Manipur CM's visit to open oxygen plant impresses politician
- TrendingAnxious Anil Kapoor from Nayak's iconic scene is desi Twitter's latest meme fix
- I still can't believe India woke up at 4 am to cheer me, says golfer Aditi Ashok
- The Olympic Omni-Bus
- OpinionSavita Punia and other women Olympians walk the path laid by pioneering Indian women
- In IPCC report, message for India: Need to agree on net-zero emissions target
- Lifestyle'It was a storybook moment': John Travolta recalls the night he danced with Princess Diana
- TechnologyMicromax In 2B review: Is this the budget phone for you?