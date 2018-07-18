1 / 8

One of the greatest leaders in the history, Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist, who served as the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, he led his country from apartheid to democracy and implemented his teachings in every act. A humble, eloquent and inspirational figure, he advocated peace, democracy and human rights. Born on 18 July 1918, Mandela tackled institutionalised racism and fostered racial reconciliation. On his birth anniversary let's revisit some of his life lessons. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)