Neha Sharma wears many hats – she is an actor, model, National Institute of Fashion Technology alumna, home cook and painter. But that's not all, she is also a style diva!



Currently holidaying in the USA, Neha is serving us with some easy-to-recreate winter fashion looks. Fun, comfortable and super casual, check out what she wore on her trip! (Source: Neha Sharma/Instagram)