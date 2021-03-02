1 / 9

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is already carving her own identity. The 24-year-old launched 'Project Naveli' to fight against gender inequality. But it is not only her work, we also quite dig her effortless and easy fashion sense. Check them out. (Source: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)