The love story of a woman and her saris is magical. The six-yard garment can completely metamorphose the look of a woman and give her a distinct identity. The sari has a long history and is representative of a distinct culture in which woven and texture-with-pattern garment appealed more owing to its aesthetics and simplicity. Of saris, woven handloom saris are a notch apart, what with the stunning designs and weaves that showcase the skill and hard work that weavers put into them. They also showcase the history and culture of the place of their origin, which not only make them a delight to wear, but a sort of historical symbol. Ever since 2015, August 7 has been celebrated as National Handloom Day in India and this year we pay homage to the elegant sari. We list out 10 different types of handloom saris that will inspire you to drape one and perhaps better, even buy a couple.