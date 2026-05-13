Every country has a signature dish but not all of them are what you’d expect. Some are bold, unusual, and even a little shocking to outsiders. From fiery chilies to fermented surprises, here are national dishes that might just blow your mind. (unsplash)
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Bhutan, Ema Datshi: Bhutan’s national dish is essentially a bowl of melted cheese with chilies. It’s rich, spicy, and eaten daily, comfort food turned into a fiery staple. (wikimedia commons)
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Iceland, Hákarl: This infamous dish is made from fermented shark meat, known for its strong ammonia smell and acquired taste. (wikimedia commons)
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Japan, Natto: Natto’s sticky, stringy texture and strong smell can be surprising, but it’s a beloved breakfast food in Japan and packed with nutrients. (wikimedia commons)
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Peru, Cuy: In Peru, guinea pig is a traditional delicacy, often roasted whole—crispy on the outside and deeply rooted in Andean culture. (wikimedia commons)
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Philippines, Balut: A fertilized duck egg with a partially developed embryo, balut is a popular street snack, rich in protein and definitely not for the faint hearted. (wikimedia commons)
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Sweden, Surströmming: Known as one of the smelliest foods in the world, this fermented fish is traditionally eaten outdoors due to its intense aroma. (wikimedia commons)