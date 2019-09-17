Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday: His all-time traditional attires that have created a buzz

Toggle Menu Sections
While Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, who celebrates his 69th birthday today, often sports classy bandhgalas and kurta pyjamas, he has made it a part of his tours in the country and outside to sport regional attires, colourful tunics, vests and ceremonial turbans. Here's a look at some of the recent attires that created a buzz.

Modi was gifted a traditional Kyrgyzstan attire and coat by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in June 2019 while attending the SCO Summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. He was seen in a Kalpak, the traditional attire and a Chapan a traditional coat. He was also gifted a Samovar, a container used to heat or boil water. Modi thanked the President for the gesture in a tweet. He wrote, "I will cherish these, which are closely associated with the culture of Kyrgyzstan". (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

Modi adorned a jacket when he landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East in September 2019. "Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit," he wrote on Twitter. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close. Dressed in a grey traditional pahari attire, Modi offered prayers for about 30 minutes and undertook a circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine situated at a height of 11,755 feet near the Mandakini river. (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

Dressed in a traditional attire from Port Blair, Modi who visited the capital city of Andaman Islands in January 2019, said, "A morning in scenic Port Blair...an early sunrise and traditional attire. Thinking about the brave heroes of our freedom struggle, who gave their lives for our freedom." (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

Modi adorned the traditional headgear from Maharashtra which was presented to him by Marathi writer and theatre personality Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare in 2017. (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

Back in 2014, Modi wowed the people of the state of Nagaland at the inauguration of the 10-day long annual Hornbill festival. Dressed as a Naga warrior, he held a spear and sword during the inaugural ceremony. He became the first Prime Minister to inaugurate a tribal exposition in Nagaland where most of the people are Christians. (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

Modi was seen at Kerala's famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in a traditional veshti and angavastaram in January this year. He wrote on Twitter, "Prayed for the development of India and the peace and happiness of 130 crore Indians at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. #Thiruvananthapuram #Kerala" (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

Modi was seen dressed in traditional attire with sword and headgear when a group of tribals from Gujarat's Dahod paid him a visit. (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

The Prime Minister was seen in a metallic golden dress wearing a local headgear from Leh on the visit to inaugurate the Leh-Srinagar transmission line and Nimmo-Bazgo hydro electric project, in August 2019. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

