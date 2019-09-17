Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday: His all-time traditional attires that have created a buzz

Modi was gifted a traditional Kyrgyzstan attire and coat by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in June 2019 while attending the SCO Summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. He was seen in a Kalpak, the traditional attire and a Chapan a traditional coat. He was also gifted a Samovar, a container used to heat or boil water. Modi thanked the President for the gesture in a tweet. He wrote, "I will cherish these, which are closely associated with the culture of Kyrgyzstan". (Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram)