1 / 10

If there is one trend that stealthily makes its way to almost every year on the runway and the red carpet -- it's the naked dress. Seen in many forms and variations till date, the naked dress is quite self-explanatory -- it's not meant to cover, it's meant to reveal with strategically placed embellishments, sheer panels, lace, mesh, and hip high slits. These fashion icons dared to bare, creating looks that would define an era -- the era of the naked dress.



Rihanna wore this see-through and barely there Adam Selman dress to the CFDA Awards in 2014 to receive the Style Icon Award. (Photo: ririgalbadd/ Instagram)