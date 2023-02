1 / 9

The NAACP Image Awards 2023, much like every year, was high on fashion and glamour with many celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward.



Among the many who attended the gala event was Zendaya who wore a black and green vintage Versace gown, styled by Law Roach. The dress featured a plunging neckline, sculpted bust, and thigh-high slit. In all, the Euphoria star dazzled everyone with her retro look. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/ Invision/ AP)