‘Mystic Journeys in Art’: Explore Muzaffar Ali’s magical world at this exhibition
January 17, 2023 18:00 IST
Updated : January 16, 2023 18:52 IST
To take viewers through the magical world of Muzaffar Ali, an art exhibition titled 'Mystic Journeys in Art' is being organised at Bikaner House, New Delhi. It began on January 10 and will go on till January 21. (PR handout)
The exhibition has been curated by art critic Uma Nair. (PR handout)
Muzaffar Ali's show is a melange of materials that sift back and forth. (PR Handout)
It straddles history, human experience and his infinite possibilities as a polymath in the world of art and design, the press release says. (PR Handout)
Other than being a milestone moment film maker, Muzaffar Ali’s passion for art, architecture and nature is the essential insignia of his artistic expression. (PR Handout)
A perfect blend of artistic flair and technical exactitude is the Kotwara House, an international fashion house founded in 1990 by Muzaffar Ali. (PR Handout)
He patents all the mechanisms that help to build his collage tinged cabinets, tables, frames and wardrobes that hinge on layers of fragmented landscapes. (PR Handout)
At Kotwara, the curtains or screens do not block the natural flow of light and air. (PR Handout)
Muzaffar has a deep sentiment for the cosmic energy of nature. When asked what his inspiration is, he always answers: “My inspiration is man and the universe.” (PR Handout)