From snow capped Himalayan peaks to peaceful temples and jungle safaris, Nepal packs extraordinary variety into one unforgettable destination. Whether you love adventure, culture, or scenic escapes, these six places deserve a spot on your Nepal travel list. (unsplash)
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Bhaktapur: Step into Nepal’s medieval past in Bhaktapur. Known for its beautifully preserved temples, traditional architecture, and artisan workshops, this ancient city feels like walking through a living museum. (wikimedia commons)
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Chitwan National Park: For wildlife lovers, Chitwan offers a completely different side of Nepal. Dense forests and grasslands are home to rhinos, crocodiles, deer, and even Bengal tigers, making it ideal for jungle safaris. (wikimedia commons)
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Everest Base Camp region: For mountain lovers, the Everest region is a dream. Even if you’re not climbing the peak, trekking through Sherpa villages with panoramic Himalayan views makes this one of Nepal’s most iconic experiences. (wikimedia commons)
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Kathmandu: Nepal’s lively capital blends history, spirituality, and street culture. Wander through bustling bazaars, visit ancient courtyards, and explore landmarks like Durbar Square and Swayambhunath while soaking in the city’s vibrant energy. (wikimedia commons)
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Lumbini: One of the world’s most important pilgrimage destinations, Lumbini is believed to be the birthplace of Gautama Buddha. Peaceful monasteries and meditation spaces make it a serene and meaningful stop. (wikimedia commons)
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Pokhara: Framed by the Annapurna range, Pokhara is famous for its postcard-worthy lake views and laid-back charm. Boating on Phewa Lake, catching sunrise over the mountains, or trying paragliding here feels unforgettable. (wikimedia commons)