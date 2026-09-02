Tibetan cuisine is shaped by its high altitude landscape, simple, hearty, and deeply nourishing. Built around staples like barley, yak products, and dairy, these dishes are designed to provide warmth, energy, and comfort in cold climates. (unsplash)
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Balep: A traditional bread eaten for breakfast or lunch.
It comes in several forms, from simple flatbread to stuffed or fried variations. (unsplash)
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Butter Tea: A signature Tibetan drink made with tea, butter, and salt. It’s rich, warming, and an everyday essential in Tibetan households. (wikimedia commons)
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Shapta: A spicy stir-fried meat dish cooked with onions, peppers, and bold flavours. Usually served with bread or rice. (youtube: dickeydol recipe)
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Thenthuk: A rustic noodle soup with hand pulled dough pieces. Thicker and more filling than thukpa, it’s a comfort classic. (wikimedia commons)
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Tingmo: Soft, fluffy steamed bread often served alongside curries and stews.
It’s perfect for soaking up rich gravies. (wikimedia commons)
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Tsampa: The most essential Tibetan staple made from roasted barley flour.
Usually mixed with butter tea and rolled into small dough like balls for a quick, filling meal. (wikimedia commons)