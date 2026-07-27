Chinese cuisine offers an incredible variety of chicken dishes, from fiery Sichuan specialties to comforting Cantonese classics. Rich in flavour, texture, and regional traditions, these recipes showcase why chicken remains one of the most beloved ingredients in Chinese cooking. (unsplash)
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Beggar's Chicken: A legendary dish from eastern China, Beggar's Chicken involves wrapping a whole chicken in lotus leaves and clay before slow-cooking it to tender perfection. (unsplash)
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General Tso's Chicken: Crispy fried chicken coated in a sweet, tangy, and mildly spicy sauce, this dish has become one of the most popular Chinese-inspired meals worldwide. (unsplash)
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Hainanese Chicken Rice: Originating from Hainan and beloved across Southeast Asia, this dish features poached chicken served with fragrant rice cooked in chicken broth. (unsplash)
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Kung Pao Chicken: A Sichuan favourite, Kung Pao Chicken combines diced chicken, peanuts, dried chilies, and vegetables in a savoury, sweet, and spicy sauce. (unsplash)
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Three Cup Chicken: Named after its traditional ingredients, one cup each of soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil, this aromatic dish is packed with garlic, ginger, and basil. (unsplash)
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White Cut Chicken: A Cantonese classic, this deceptively simple dish highlights the natural flavour of poached chicken, typically served with ginger-scallion sauce. (unsplash)