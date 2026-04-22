Clock towers aren’t just about telling time, they are architectural icons, cultural symbols, and historic landmarks. From medieval Europe to modern cities, these towers have stood the test of time. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Big Ben: One of the world’s most famous clock towers, Big Ben (officially Elizabeth Tower) is a symbol of London and British heritage. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Makkah Royal Clock Tower: One of the tallest buildings in the world, this clock tower dominates the skyline of Mecca with one of the largest clock faces ever built. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Prague Astronomical Clock: Installed in 1410, this medieval marvel doesn’t just tell time, it tracks astronomical positions and puts on a mechanical show every hour. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Rajabai Clock Tower: Inspired by Big Ben, this stunning Gothic tower stands in Mumbai and reflects a blend of Victorian and Indian architectural styles. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Spasskaya Tower: Located in the Kremlin, this iconic tower is central to Russian history and often associated with national ceremonies. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Zytglogge: A medieval gem in Switzerland, this tower features an intricate astronomical clock and charming moving figures. (Source: Photo by unsplash)