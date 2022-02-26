1 / 9

Touted as the world's most beautiful building inaugurated on the Palindrome date of February 22, 2022, the Museum of the Future is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies, services, and products. “It is an architectural and engineering marvel, confidently straddling the past and the future and applying advanced technology to traditional art forms,” United Arab Emirates officials said during the opening. Exhibits include a space station simulator. (Courtesy: Dubai Future Foundation)