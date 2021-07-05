4 / 10

The second section is titled the Armour series. The muscular male busts are intended to evoke and draw upon the depiction of masculinity. For much of history, muscles have been seen as vulgar, meaty indicators of labor and in some instances virility. Khanjan adds another layer of humour and irony to his sculptural work for they are placed a pedestal that has a cow bell hidden under the torso, which could be rung by pulling the thread which the viewer can engage with. Underneath this playful veneer is a serious critique of various manifestations of masculinity. (Source: PR Handout)