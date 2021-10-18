MUST READ
- Dera Saccha Sauda chief Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment in Ranjit Singh murder case
- Communal violence rocks Bangladesh: Here's what all has happened so far
- In Rhea Chakraborty, Aryan Khan arrests, NCB relies only on WhatsApp chats
- Closing in on 100 crore shots: The journey so far, challenges ahead
- At Singhu border, faultlines deepen but Nihangs say will stay put
- Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla were shooed away by Mumbai’s taxi drivers: ‘They asked me, who is he’
In pictures: Mumbai’s first restaurant-on-wheels opens todayOctober 18, 2021 8:15:31 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- WHO: Cannot 'cut corners' in approving India's Covaxin shot
- CitiesDera Saccha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, four others get life imprisonment in Ranjit Singh murder case
- EntertainmentAamir Khan, Juhi Chawla were shooed away by Mumbai’s taxi drivers: ‘They asked me, who is he’
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma shares the sweetest photo of husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika: 'My whole heart in one frame'
- TrendingWatch: 84-year-old pilot with Parkinson's flies plane, video leaves netizens emotional
- TrendingAmid heavy rains in Kerala, bride and groom use cauldron to reach wedding venue
- SportsGlenn Maxwell: From being forced to play left-handed at school to being sultan of reverse hits
- SportsRajini fan Venkatesh Iyer almost does a Rajini
- OpinionElimination of tax havens is a human rights issue
- Closing in on 100 crore vaccine shots
- TechnologyApple October event 2021 Live updates