8 / 9

Surely, he must have invested a lot of time on each of these designs? "[The time] depends on the size, the design of the piece and what kind of piece it is -- whether a ring or an engraved tile complete with a pair of earrings. Just a pair of earrings takes around 25 hours to make, but one or two pieces have taken even upto 45 hours. Given that each cut is meticulously made by hand, it is a time consuming process," he tells this outlet. (Picture courtesy: Aman Poddar)