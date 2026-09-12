History is full of women who refused to be defined by just one skill. These multi- talented figures excelled across art, science, literature, and more, often in times when opportunities for women were limited. (unsplash)
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Esther Inglis: A remarkable calligrapher, writer, and illustrator of the 16th century.
She created intricately decorated manuscripts, blending visual art with literary craft. (wikimedia commons)
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Artemisia Gentileschi: A pioneering painter known for dramatic storytelling and technical brilliance.
She challenged norms with powerful depictions of women in art. (wikimedia commons)
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Hildegard of Bingen: Composer, writer, philosopher, and healer, she was all in one. Her work spanned music, theology, and natural science, making her one of history’s great polymaths. (wikimedia commons)
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Ada Lovelace: A mathematician and visionary thinker credited with writing the first computer algorithm. She also explored the artistic possibilities of machines through her writings. (wikimedia commons)
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Leonora Carrington: A surrealist painter, novelist, and playwright. Her work merged visual art with literature, creating deeply imaginative worlds. (wikimedia commons)
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Sofonisba Anguissola: An accomplished portrait artist who gained recognition in royal courts.
She also mentored younger artists and reshaped how women engaged with art professionally. (wikimedia commons)