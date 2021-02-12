1 / 19

With winters receding and spring arriving, the national capital has donned a festive look once again. And with people becoming accustomed to the pandemic protocols, safe travelling and exploring has started to happen with a renewed enthusiasm. According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday, Mughal Gardens is all set to welcome the public from February 13. In this photo gallery, we look at the history of this iconic landmark through the lens of Indian Express photographer Amit Mehra, who has captured its beauty. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)