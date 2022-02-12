1 / 11

As spring is setting in, the capital city of Delhi is blooming in its own glory. With covid cases reducing and people becoming aware of the protocol and double vaccinated are ready to explore again. Mughal Gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhawan is a major tourist spot as the landmark place is open to public during this time. According to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhawan the Mughal Gardens will be opened to public from February 12 to March 16. In this photo gallery, we look into the beauty of Mughal Gardens and its flowers through the lens of express photographer Tashi Tobgyal. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)