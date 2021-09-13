Must Read
- Satish Chandra Misra: In UP, Brahmins, Dalits face many issues. The way murders are happening... If someone complains, they face inquiry'
- First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel is BJP’s surprise pick as Gujarat CM
- Daylight killing of S-I by militant is caught on Srinagar CCTV camera
- Teen immigrant's dream ride: from Pune title 2 years ago to US Open crown
- Earlier, ration for poor went to those who said ‘abba jaan’: Yogi Adityanath
- 'Must do more': Sidhu writes to CM listing demands of farmers
- BJP urges Centre to bring a law to deal with ‘narco-terrorism’, ‘love jihad’
- Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' next guest is Ajay Devgn
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Best style momentsSeptember 13, 2021 11:54:03 am
Best of Express
- The swift rise for Patidar leader Bhupendra Patel
- In UP, Brahmins, Dalits face many issues: Satish Chandra Misra
- EntertainmentVidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani confirm engagement, reveal how he proposed to her 'Commando way'. See photos
- EntertainmentParas Chhabra says Sidharth Shukla's death made him mend bridges with Asim Riaz: 'We couldn't control our emotions'
- Trending'Best pitch-invader ever': Dog runs away with ball during T20 match
- Trending'Made my day': Video of toddler running to welcome her brothers home melts hearts online
- SportsDaniil Medvedev ends Djokovic's bid for calendar slam at US Open
- SportsEmma Raducanu’s dream ride: From 2019 ITF Pune to 2021 US Open
- OpinionEdible Oil Mission is a good idea. But more is needed
- How India's consumer demand growth lost momentum
- TechnologyA nick to Apple’s profits could be a windfall for app developers