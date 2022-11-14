1 / 10

From Taylor Swift to Riccardo Simonetti, celebs turned heads with their exquisite outfits and statement-making unique styles at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards held on 13 November at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.



Taylor Swift bedazzled in a caged skirt worn over a black bodysuit. The singer's bold David Koma outfit was decorated with emerald gems. The 32-year-old paired the blingy look with black slingback stilettos and pulled up her hair into a bun. Edgy ear cuffs, cat-eye, and glossy lips rounded off her look. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)