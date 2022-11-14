MTV EMA 2022 red carpet: Best looks from the star-studded gala
Updated: November 14, 2022 2:24:55 pm
Updated : November 14, 2022 2:24:55 pm
1 / 10
From Taylor Swift to Riccardo Simonetti, celebs turned heads with their exquisite outfits and statement-making unique styles at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards held on 13 November at the PSD Bank Dome in Germany.
Taylor Swift bedazzled in a caged skirt worn over a black bodysuit. The singer's bold David Koma outfit was decorated with emerald gems. The 32-year-old paired the blingy look with black slingback stilettos and pulled up her hair into a bun. Edgy ear cuffs, cat-eye, and glossy lips rounded off her look. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
2 / 10
Riccardo Simonetti made heads turn in an outfit that had the Dollar note print on it. He donned a crew neck t-shirt paired with matching pants and a blazer. The show stealer, however, was the matching chandelier hat that featured silver glittering pearls. (REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)
3 / 10
Noa Kirel made an unconventional outfit choice for her EMAs red carpet look. The Israeli pop star opted for a collared crop top and matching wide-legged pants adorned with the face of rapper Kanye West. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)
4 / 10
Bebe Rexha chose a blue outfit for the evening. The singer wore a head-to-toe ensemble with an abstract panel surrounding her. Bebe went for glam makeup that included smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and glossy lips. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
5 / 10
Taylor Swift later changed into another glittering dress. The knee-length sequinned dress feature a black collar and half sleeves. She singer did not change the hairstyle, and went with the bun with bangs look. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
6 / 10
Becca Dudley made a bold fashion choice in a skin-tight catsuit with black and beige stripes. The presenter tied her hair in a high ponytail and paired the look with black stilettos. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
7 / 10
Aminata Belli wore a muticolour dotted outfit that had shades of yellow, brown, black, and blue hues. Going with the glam makeup look, the presenter teamed the ensemble with a pair of dark brown boots. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
8 / 10
Rita Ora arrived in a black and red lace dress that featured a plunging keyhole neckline that reached her navel. The presenter chose a pair of chunky black platform heels, a stack of bracelets, and several rings. She left her neatly mid-parted hair open as glamorous makeup with silver eyeshadow rounded off her looks. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
9 / 10
Elif Demirezer looked lovely in a black shimmery sheer outfit that featured a thigh-high slit. She styled the look with a sleek statement necklace and a matching bracelet. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
10 / 10
Marina Gregory opted for a one-shouldered pleated green top that she wore with a matching pencil skirt adorned with ruffles at the waist. She paired the look with a diamond necklace and a matching bracelet. (REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)