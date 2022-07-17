3 / 10

Kamala isn’t the first Muslim superhero in comics history, however. The first was Kismet, Man of Fate. Kismet fought on the side of the Allies and adventures involved taking on Hitler, often portrayed as a bumbling idiot. References to his cultural heritage were sparse — he was of Algerian descent, he was Muslim, and his superhero attire included a fez and jodhpurs. (Text by Benita Fernando; CREDIT: By Ruth Roche [as Omar Tahan] - Comic Book Plus)