Regional cinema is rich with intimate, culturally rooted, and refreshingly bold storytelling that often flies under the radar. Accessible yet distinctive, these films offer the perfect introduction to exploring the world of cinema beyond the mainstream. (Unsplash)
2 / 7
Aanpavam Pollathathu (Tamil – Hotstar): A relationship drama that explores emotional flaws and moral ambiguity, reflecting the strength of contemporary Tamil storytelling. (youtube)
3 / 7
Court State vs a Nobody (Telugu- Netflix): A grounded courtroom drama that examines power, justice, and social inequality, without cinematic excess. (youtube)
4 / 7
Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum (Tamil): A critically acclaimed neo-noir thriller with no songs or typical commercial elements, driven purely by narrative, mood and performance, making it a cult favourite among cinephiles. (youtube)
5 / 7
Ouseppinte OsiyaThu (Malayalam- Prime Video): A layered family drama that slowly transforms into a gripping thriller, showing the emotional depth Malayalam cinema is known for. (youtube)
6 / 7
Picasso (Marathi- Primevideo): A sensitive, offbeat drama about an unlikely bond and personal growth. Picasso stands out for its simplicity, emotional warmth, and strong performances, making it an excellent entry point into Marathi cinema. (youtube)
7 / 7
Sthal (Marathi- Zee5): A quiet, deeply affecting look at arranged marriages and female agency, Sthal captures everyday patriarchy with realism and restraint. (youtube)