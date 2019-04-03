Toggle Menu Sections
Love Black Panther, Harry Potter? Here are the beautiful landscapes where they were shothttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/movie-locations-5656724/

Love Black Panther, Harry Potter? Here are the beautiful landscapes where they were shot

Locations play a huge role in making a film memorable and often times, they are remembered long after the film is over. Take a look at the places where these blockbusters were shot.

What is a story without a setting? What is a film without the locations? Locations play a huge role in making a scene, even a film memorable and often times, the locations are remembered long after the film is over. There are several film fanatics who pack their bags, chasing their favourite movie location. In case you are one of them and are curious to know where Black Panther or Harry Potter was shot, here are some of the places you can visit.

If you have loved Amélie, the quaint cafe she worked at and the cobbled path, then you must visit Paris. You can trace the actor's journey and if lucky even the place she worked at! (Source: Getty Images)

Fans of Black Panther already know that Wakanda is not really a place. In case you want to visit the place it was shot in, pack your bags for Busan, South Korea. Make notes and spot the similarities. (Source: Getty Images)

For Lord of the Rings fans, their go to place would be New Zealand. The place provided an unforgettable background to the series as well as in Hobbit. (Source: Getty Images)

Fans of the Avengers instalment Infinity War might be spoilt for choice, but a great place to start with would be Banaue rice terraces in the Philippines. On a good day, you might stumble into Thanos. (Source: Getty Images)

The classic The Sound of Music not only made the story and the characters unforgettable, it also ensured that people do not forget Salzburg in Austria. If you want to see where the scenes like Maria dancing with the children or the song Sixteen Going on Seventeen was shot, pack your bags now. (Source: Getty Images)

Mary Poppins has been shot extensively in London and if you want to relive the delightful film, UK is the place to be in. (Source: Getty Images)

There is no dearth of Harry Potter fans and UK has locations that will remind you of the series, the characters and the books. (Source: Getty Images)

