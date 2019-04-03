Love Black Panther, Harry Potter? Here are the beautiful landscapes where they were shot

What is a story without a setting? What is a film without the locations? Locations play a huge role in making a scene, even a film memorable and often times, the locations are remembered long after the film is over. There are several film fanatics who pack their bags, chasing their favourite movie location. In case you are one of them and are curious to know where Black Panther or Harry Potter was shot, here are some of the places you can visit.



If you have loved Amélie, the quaint cafe she worked at and the cobbled path, then you must visit Paris. You can trace the actor's journey and if lucky even the place she worked at! (Source: Getty Images)