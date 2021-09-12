1 / 10

Much before we learnt to fly, Mother Nature’s Air Force (MNAF) had covered all the bases with her avian squadrons: big bombers, stealth fighters, light combat aircraft, deadly gunship hoverers to smaller perch attackers. Her squadron is divided into three units: the raptors (falcon, shikra); the air-to-air fastback fighters (swift, swallow, nightjar); and perch-to-air and air-to-water ambush attackers (bee-eater, paradise flycatcher, pied kingfisher). First up, falcon, the aerial combat raptors (Photo: Ranjit Lal)